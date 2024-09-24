Seapeak becomes first shipping company to join UN OGMP 2.0

Seapeak, a leader in the global transportation of LNG and other NGLs, has announced its official membership in the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0).

OGMP 2.0 is a voluntary initiative launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to improve the monitoring, reporting, and verification of methane emissions from oil and gas operations. By joining OGMP 2.0, Seapeak will leverage its maritime expertise to contribute to global methane reduction goals, enhance transparency, and drive meaningful change in the shipping and maritime industry.

Mark Kremin, CEO of Seapeak, exclaimed: “Despite our thesis that LNG will continue to improve the world for decades to come, methane emissions can be managed better. Our first step as an OGMP 2.0 member is to install better measuring equipment across our LNG fleet. What one can’t measure, one can’t manage.”

Seapeak’s involvement will allow it to adopt best practices, implement cutting-edge technologies, and collaborate with other industry leaders to reduce emissions.

Giulia Ferrini, OGMP 2.0 Programme Manager, commented: “We are looking forward to Seapeak’s contribution to our community of practice and hope that their efforts to improve methane emissions reporting and management practices will help move the LNG sector towards net-zero emissions and inspire other companies to join the OGMP 2.0”