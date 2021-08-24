Qatargas LNG cargo arrives at Krk LNG Terminal

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has announced the delivery of the first cargo of LNG on a Q-Max LNG carrier to the Krk LNG Terminal in Croatia.

The cargo aboard the Qatargas-chartered LNG vessel, Al Dafna, was loaded at Ras Laffan on 19 July 2021 and delivered to the Krk LNG Receiving Terminal on 27 July 2021. This is the first cargo discharge operation by Qatargas to this LNG terminal involving a Q-Max LNG carrier. The Q-Max is the largest LNG vessel class in the world and has the ability to deliver 260 000 m3 of LNG.

The Krk LNG terminal is a floating LNG regasification terminal in Omišalj on the island of Krk, Croatia. It commenced operations on 1 January 2021 and has capacity of 2.1 million tpy. The terminal provides natural gas for the Croatian market, and the terminal is also connected to export into neighbouring natural gas markets including Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovenia.