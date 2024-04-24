ORION SPIRIT to set sail as Korea's 500th LNG carrier exported since 1994

Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister, Dukgeun Ahn, attended the naming ceremony for the LNG carrier ORION SPIRIT on 18 April 2024 at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje Shipyard. Marking the 30th anniversary of Korea's first LNG carrier built in 1994, the ORION SPIRIT is the 500th LNG tanker to be exported and will be handed over to J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

LNG carriers must be able to safely transport liquid gas at temperatures below -163°C and require highly advanced technology, costing over KRW 300 billion per vessel. Only nine countries around the world have successfully built the cutting-edge fleet. There are 680 LNG carriers presently in the water, three-quarters of which were built by Korean shipyards, and the construction of another 256 vessels are underway.

Korean shipyards raked in US$13.6 billion worth of global ship orders in 1Q24, winning 100% of total LNG and ammonia carrier orders. The high-value orders won in 2021 have entered the export stage this year as well.