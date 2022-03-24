Wärtsilä sign agreement with Knutsen OAS

The technology group Wärtsilä have signed a service agreement with the Norway based fleet operator, Knutsen OAS. The contract covers the reliquefaction plant for four LNG carrier vessels, and is designed to optimise their day-to-day operational performance. The signing took place in March 2022.

The scope of the agreement includes Wärtsilä’s digital Operim (operational performance improvement and monitoring) system. This provides real-time data on Wärtsilä’s onboard equipment, thus enabling expert management and control to deliver cost-savings and more efficient operations. Wärtsilä will also provide expert technical support, as well as servicing and spare parts support.

“The digital and technical support provided by Wärtsilä are expected to be extremely valuable to us. Having the cargo plant operating at optimal performance at all times will both increase efficiency and reduce our maintenance costs,” said Bjørn Hagland Hansen, Fleet Manager LNG, Knutsen OAS Shipping AS.

“We are able to monitor the equipment in real-time, and have a daily dialogue with the ships’ crews to ensure the best possible performance and deliver and necessary troubleshooting advice. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Knutsen, and this agreement strengthens our collaboration even further,” said Sharique Sayed, Business Development Manager, Services, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä will also provide advice on maintenance of the reliquefaction plant and supply spare parts during dry-drocking of the vessels. The agreement will enter into effect from June 2022 and is valid for five years.