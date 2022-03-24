Samsung Heavy Industries order LNG carriers from GTT

GTT have announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard, Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four new LNG carriers.

GTT will design the tanks of these four LNG carriers with a total LNG tank capacity of 174 000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery 1Q25, 2Q25, and 3Q25.