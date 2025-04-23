TMC to equip 12 LNG newbuilds

Hanwha Ocean has picked TMC Compressors to deliver the marine compressed air system to 12 LNG vessels the South Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed LNG shipping major.

Under the contract, TMC will supply a complete marine compressed air system consisting of control and service air compressors, to each of the 12 vessels. The newbuild LNG carriers will each have a storage capacity of 174 000 m3.

“This is a large contract with an impressive shipbuilder that we have collaborated with on hundreds of similar 174 000 m3 vessels over the past few decades. We look forward to supporting Hanwha Ocean on these 12 vessels too,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

TMC designs marine compressed air systems solely for offshore and marine use. A key part of strategy is to supply compressors that the vessel crew can easily maintain themselves while at sea. This will also be the case for the deliveries to Hanwha Ocean.

“It is too expensive for a vessel to go to port or send a technical offshore when you need to maintain a compressor. That is why we design them with ease of maintenance in mind, in addition to energy efficiency of course,” added Tanum.