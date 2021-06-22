GasLog Partners and Cheniere sign charter agreement

GasLog Partners LP has announced a new time charter agreement for the Methane Heather Sally with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. The charter began last week and has a minimum duration one year. Cheniere have the option, until late August, to extend the charter for an additional one or two years.

The Methane Heather Sally is a 145 000 m3 steam turbine LNG carrier built in 2007 which previously operated in the spot market.

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Partners, stated, “The signing of this charter agreement deepens our relationship with one of the world’s leading LNG producers and is the partnership’s third new multi-month charter agreement in recent weeks. The execution of this charter on attractive terms further improves our revenue and cash flow visibility and bolsters our deleveraging strategy for 2021.”