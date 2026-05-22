‘K’ LINE names newbuild LNG vessel

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has held a naming ceremony for a 174 000 m3 membrane-type LNG vessel for Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary, Diamond Global Energy Pte. Ltd (DGE), at Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd on 19 May 2026. The vessel is owned by a joint venture company and scheduled to be used in the LNG Canada project in which Mitsubishi Corp. participates.

Tetsuro Wada, CEO of DGE, and Yukikazu Myochin, Director and the Chairperson of the Board of ‘K’ LINE, attended the ceremony. The vessel was named DIAMOND GAS JADE by Wada, as jade is a renowned specialty of British Columbia, Canada, where the LNG Canada project is located. Jade is traditionally associated with long-lasting prosperity, and the vessel was named to express the companies’ hopes for the enduring success and prosperity of the project.

The charter party between DGE and ‘K’ LINE represents the first long-term charter contract for a newly-built LNG vessel. Amid the continued increase of global energy demand, the vessel will play an important role in supporting the global energy supply chain through the safe and efficient seaborne transportation of LNG.