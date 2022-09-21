‘Maran Gas Troy’ arrives at LNG Hrvatska Terminal

On 14 September 2022, the LNG carrier ‘Maran Gas Troy’ arrived at the terminal, managed by LNG Hrvatska.

All safety checks are underway, after which cargo transfer operation from the LNG carrier to the FSRU vessel ‘LNG Croatia’ will begin.

The process was expected to last until the morning of 17 September 2022, after which ‘Maran Gas Troy’ will leave the terminal and special purpose port area Omišalj-Njivice.