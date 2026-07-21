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  4. GTT receives tank design order for two new LNG carriers

GTT receives tank design order for two new LNG carriers

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LNG Industry,

GTT has received, in 2Q26, an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

The LNG carriers will be built by the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, each with a capacity of 174 000 m3. The cryogenic tanks of the vessels will be equipped with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is expected by 1Q29.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/21072026/gtt-receives-tank-design-order-for-two-new-lng-carriers/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news New-build LNG news