Seatrium secures FCC with Hyundai LNG shipping

Seatrium ltd has successfully clinched a favoured customer contract (FCC) with Hyundai LNG Shipping, marking its first long-term strategic partnership agreement with a leading Korean LNG company for the repairs and upgrades of its LNG carriers. The contract includes the refit of a series of LNG carriers over the next two years, with responsibilities in joint planning, information, and experience sharing with Hyundai LNG Shipping.

The strategic partnership agreement was signed in Korea by JinChul Hong, Vice President, Hyundai LNG Shipping, and Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium. The two companies will jointly work towards achieving sustainable targets in the areas of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), cost efficiency and timely deliveries, which are key performance indicators for high-quality LNG refit maintenance.

“By collaborating with Seatrium, we aim to enhance our operational efficiency and instill the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability in the maintenance of our LNG carriers. Our first LNG retrofit under the FCC agreement scheduled for repairs in Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore is the Hyundai Utopia in May 2024, and we look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership with Seatrium,” said Hong.

“This agreement underscores our leadership in LNG carrier repairs and upgrades. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will benefit both parties and contribute to the advancement of the LNG industry,” added Gan.