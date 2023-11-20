Trafigura to supply LNG cargo to First Gen

First Gen Corp. (FGEN) has awarded a contract to Trafigura Pte Ltd following the conclusion of its international tender for an LNG cargo. Trafigura will supply one LNG cargo of approximately 154 500 m3 (subject to an operational tolerance of +/- 3%) within the required delivery window of 25 November – 25 December 2023, on a delivered ex ship (DES) basis to FGEN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd (FGEN Singapore).

The LNG cargo to be provided by Trafigura will be delivered by an LNG carrier which will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas FSRU that is currently berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas City.

The LNG will be utilised by FGEN’s existing gas-fired power plants also located in the FGCEC. FGEN has a portfolio of four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2017 MW that have been supplied for many years with gas from the Malampaya field, an indigenous offshore gas field.

FGEN LNG Corporation has constructed its Interim Offshore LNG Terminal Project and executed a five-year time charter party for the charter of the BW Batangas, which will provide LNG storage and regasification services as part of the project.