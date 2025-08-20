New LNG carrier delivered for QatarEnergy

The LNG carrier Al Zuwair has been completed and delivered at the HHI Ulsan Shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. The vessel will be deployed under a time-charter contract with QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest LNG producers.

Al Zuwair is the third of 12 new LNG carriers being built for QatarEnergy by a joint venture comprising NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Ltd. This delivery marks the first of these vessels built at HHI. Al Zuwair also represents the first instance in which the NYK Group will provide ship-management services for the consortium.

The ship is powered by two X-DF 2.1 iCER engines, highly fuel-efficient dual-fuel engines capable of using fuel oil and boil-off gas as fuel. Additionally, the vessel is equipped with an air lubrication system and a reliquefaction device that effectively uses surplus boil-off gas. These innovations promote efficient navigation and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby minimising environmental impact.