Crowley celebrate first US-flagged LNG carrier dedicated to Puerto Rico

Crowley, a US-owned shipping and logistics company, alongside Puerto Rico Governor, Jenniffer González-Colón, has celebrated the operation of American Energy at Crowley’s LNG loading terminal in Peñuelas. American Energy is the first US-flagged LNG carrier to deliver US-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico.

The Crowley-owned, 900-ft-long (274 m) vessel began service in March 2025. At full capacity, American Energy is capable of transporting up to 34.4 million gal. (130 400 m3) of LNG per voyage. Operating under a multi-year agreement with Naturgy, American Energy provides regular service between the US Gulf Coast and EcoEléctrica’s LNG facility in Peñuelas, ensuring a reliable, efficient energy supply of cleaner-burning LNG to support the island’s growing power demands.

“American Energy demonstrates the power of partnership,” said Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO of Crowley Corp. “Together, we are building upon a shared commitment to dependable, sustainable energy solutions for Puerto Rico. We are not only enhancing the resilience of the island’s power infrastructure but also supporting its economic growth and ensuring long-term energy security for the communities and businesses that rely on it every day.”

“The entry into service of the American Energy marks a significant step in our efforts to increase energy supply sources, marking the first time that an American-flagged tanker will transport LNG from the mainland to Puerto Rico. This represents a major step forward in fuel supply reliability to stabilise our electric grid, which will greatly benefit our population,” added Governor González-Colón.

“Just in time for the start of the peak energy consumption season, this natural gas supply route from US sources expands our options for stabilising our electric grid, as we work to provide our residents and businesses with a more reliable and consistent source of power generation.”

At the event, Crowley crew members and leaders were joined by Josean González Febres, Mayor of Peñuelas; Josue Colon, Puerto Rico Energy Czar and Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority; Mary Carmen Zapata, Executive Director, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; Norberto Negrón, Executive Director, Puerto Rico Ports Authority; and Carlos Ríos, Deputy Secretary, Puerto Rico Economic Development & Commerce Department.