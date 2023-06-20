Angola LNG loads project’s 400th LNG cargo

Angola LNG’s Lobito vessel berthed at Soyo terminal to load the project’s 400th LNG cargo on 13 June 2023.

The project’s 400th LNG cargo represents a significant milestone for Angola LNG and coincides with the 10th anniversary since the first cargo of LNG was shipped and delivered safely to Brazil in 2013. Angola LNG has demonstrated that it is a reliable and competitive supplier of LNG to the global market.

The strategic geographical location of the company’s plant in Soyo, Angola, one of the world’s most modern LNG processing facilities, enables Angola LNG to conveniently transport gas safely and economically to a variety of locations. Historically, India has been its most important market and, over the last few years, approximately 60% of LNG cargos have gone to this market. More recently, and for much of 2022, Europe has been an increasingly important market.

Angola LNG supplies buyers through spot sales and a portfolio of mid-term sales comprised of a variety of different counterparties. Angola LNG takes pride in its flexible and adaptable business model along with its associated implementing strategy that allows it to respond to the changing needs of the global LNG market that constantly adapts to the current world socio-economic context, and new market trends to meet future initiatives or developments.

A spokesperson for Angola LNG said: “Angola LNG is recognised worldwide for its reliability and professionalism. Its strong reputation is a product of the hard work and determination of those involved. We celebrate the loading of our 400th LNG cargo and 10th anniversary of shipping our first cargo. Throughout this period, we have stayed committed to a culture of safety and teamwork and we are proud of our reputation as a valuable community partner and a role model for sustainable development in Angola.”