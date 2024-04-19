KEYS Bunkering West Japan’s KEYS Azalea completes bunkering in west Japan

On April 10, KEYS Azalea, an LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd. – a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.; NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.; and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd. – bunkered LNG for the pure car and truck carrier Daisy Leader at the port of Hiroshima. This is the first LNG bunkering after KEYS Azalea's delivery and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in western Japan.

KEYS Azalea is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil. The LNG fuel supplied to Daisy Leader was shipped from the Tobata LNG terminal of Kitakyushu LNG Co., Inc.

LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels. It is expected to be a bridge solution for decarbonisation, virtually eliminating sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing approximately 80% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and 30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

KEYS will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering in the western Japan region and contribute to forming a carbon-neutral society and developing the LNG bunkering business in Japan.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.