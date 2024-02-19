Gulf LNG Tugs to build tugboats for Texas LNG

Texas LNG, a four million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, and a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint, announced it has selected Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas, LLC, a consortium of Suderman & Young Towing Company, Bay-Houston Towing, and Moran Towing Corporation to build, deliver, and operate tugboats under a long term agreement to assist LNG carriers arriving at the facility. In line with Texas LNG’s ‘Green by Design’ approach, the tugboats will be among the most modern, low-emissions tugboats available to serve a facility of Texas LNG’s size

“The Texas LNG team undertook a comprehensive process to identify a marine service provider that not only matches our commitment to environmental stewardship, but also provides our customers with reliable, cost-effective marine services. We are pleased to have Gulf LNG Tugs on board as a partner and look forward to the jobs and local content they will bring to both Texas LNG and the local Rio Grande Valley community,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition.

Texas LNG is ideally situated for consistent and reliable maritime operations, with low probability of storm impact, consistent operating temperatures, and a location in a protected port. Texas LNG is also designed to be one of the lowest-emitting export terminals on the planet, providing reliable, responsibly sourced US LNG to help fuel the global energy transition to renewables and reinforce energy security.

This news follows Texas LNG’s recent announcement that it signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with EQT Corporation for natural gas liquefaction services for 500 000 tpy of LNG, and additionally announced partnerships with Baker Hughes and ABB to help develop the terminal, representing more than half a billion dollars’ worth of equipment selections for Texas LNG to date.

Texas LNG expects to close its project financing later this year with construction commencing shortly thereafter.