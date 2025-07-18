Cameron LNG reaches new milestone

Cameron LNG has announced the production and export of its 1000th cargo of LNG, marking a significant milestone achieved just six years after its first commissioning cargo departed the facility on 31 May 2019.

“This 1000th cargo represents the skill, determination and commitment of the Cameron LNG team,” said Art Klein, President of Cameron LNG. “Achieving this milestone safely and reliably speaks to the strength of our core values of safety and results-based success.”

The 1000th cargo departed aboard the Maran Gas Kimolos on 17 July 2025, from the Cameron LNG liquefaction facility located near Hackberry, Louisiana, along the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

“On behalf of the Board and all of our partners, I congratulate the Cameron employees on this achievement. Reaching this milestone in just six years is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the expertise and tireless dedication of the entire team,” said Martin Hupka, President of LNG at Sempra Infrastructure and Chairman of the Cameron LNG Board. “It's also a powerful demonstration of Cameron LNG's role as a world-class operator helping to meet growing global demand for secure, reliable and sustainable natural gas.”

The Cameron LNG facility includes three liquefaction trains capable of exporting up to 14.95 million tpy, or approximately 772 billion ft3/y of natural gas. The facility began commercial operations with Train 1 in August 2019, followed by Train 2 in March 2020 and Train 3 in August 2020. Strategically located to access both Atlantic and Pacific markets, Cameron LNG has delivered US LNG to 37 countries worldwide.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).