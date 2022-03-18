Shell and Venture Global ink new agreement

Venture Global LNG has announced the execution of a new long-term 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Shell for the supply of 2 million tpy of LNG from Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG export terminal, bringing Shell’s total long-term offtake from Venture Global’s facilities to 4 million tpy.

“Venture Global is honoured that Shell, our first foundational customer at Calcasieu Pass, has chosen to expand its existing cooperation with our company with a second partnership at Plaquemines,” said Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel. “Venture Global is committed to bringing low-cost US LNG online quickly, helping to keep the global market well supplied, while meeting our customers’ growing energy and climate goals. We look forward to working with Shell for many years to bring low-cost, clean US LNG to the markets that need it most.”

Venture Global already has a large scale greenfield LNG facility with Calcasieu Pass, and is actively under construction at Plaquemines LNG, which is expected to come online in 2024.

Global LNG demand is expected to nearly double by 2040. This deal will secure additional volumes for Shell’s diverse global LNG portfolio.