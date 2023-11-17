HD Hyundai Heavy Industries orders tank design from GTT for 17 LNG carriers
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, for the tank design of 17 new LNG carriers, on behalf of a leading LNG player.
GTT will design the tanks of these 17 vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.
The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 1Q27 – 3Q29.
