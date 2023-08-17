Angelicoussis Group vessel delivers first LNG to Nansha Guangzhou LNG terminal
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
Angelicoussis Group’s LNG carrier, Maran Gas Coronis, has delivered the first LNG cargo to China’s Nansha Guangzhou LNG terminal. The vessel was berthed at the newly built terminal on 8 August 2023. During the week-long operation, she undertook the cooling down of the terminal’s systems and tanks, followed by a discharge of her car-go, which was 117 864 m3.
Located on the southern coast of China, the Nansha Guangzhou terminal is the second LNG terminal in China commissioned by Maran Gas this year, following the commissioning of the Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal, also undertaken by Maran Gas Coronis in May.
