Eni delivers first commercial LNG cargo to Piombino

Eni delivered a gas cargo of 90 million m3 to the SNAM regasification terminal in Piombino, Italy, today. Unloading operations took place following the completion of the test phase and mark the beginning of the terminal’s commercial operation.

This additional delivery confirms the value of gas as a reliable energy source, capable of providing a reliable response to growing energy demand while supporting the energy transition.

The cargo was produced at the Sonatrach liquefaction plant in Betihoua, Algeria. The partnership with Sonatrach and Algeria plays a central role in Eni's strategy to diversify supplies and expand its gas portfolio, with investments in fast-track projects that will increase available volumes for the Italian and European markets.

Eni targets growth in its LNG activities with contracted volumes expected to rise to over 18 million t in 2026, more than double that of 2022. It is an important component of a reshaped global gas portfolio that will contribute to the security of supply and increasingly leverage equity production.