Europe urged to turn methane abatement into a maritime competitive advantage

Europe can strengthen its maritime competitiveness, reduce costs for businesses and consumers, and reinforce its climate policy by accelerating action on methane emissions from shipping, according to a new report published today by the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

The report, Turning methane abatement into a competitive advantage: A five-point action plan for the EU, argues that methane abatement represents one of the fastest and most commercially viable opportunities available to reduce emissions while supporting the EU’s industrial base.

It highlights that EU companies are among the leaders in the development of methane measurement and abatement technologies, and there are opportunities for policy frameworks to further reflect recent technological advances and maximise their deployment and uptake.

Panos Mitrou, Chair of the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), said: “Methane abatement is not just a climate issue – it is an industrial and economic opportunity for the EU. With the right policy environment, the EU can cut emissions, protect competitiveness, reduce long-term costs, and position itself as the global leader in maritime methane solutions.”

Methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming and is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide in the near term. At the same time, the number of LNG-fuelled vessels is growing rapidly, increasing attention on methane emissions, particularly methane slip resulting from incomplete or inefficient combustion.

The report highlights that methane abatement technologies are already delivering substantial results, with methane slip reductions of 60 – 70% achieved across several engine types in recent years. Emerging after-treatment technologies are expected to reduce emissions even further.

However, MAMII argues that the biggest barrier to large scale deployment is no longer technological innovation, but rather the need for policy certainty and investment support mechanisms.

The report sets out a five-point action plan calling on the EU to:

Explicitly recognise methane abatement as a strategic priority within EU maritime and industrial policies.

Strengthen the use of verified real-world methane emissions data.

Mobilise EU funding and targeted financial incentives to accelerate methane abatement deployment.

Expand large scale industry collaboration and data sharing.

Strengthen Europe’s leadership role at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on methane measurement and abatement standards.

The report highlights that timely action on methane emissions will be important to support the EU's economic competitiveness and industrial leadership. The EU has now a strategic opportunity to strengthen its position in the development of methane abatement technologies and standards, supporting industrial competitiveness in a rapidly growing global market.

The EU is well positioned to take this lead, supported by its strong maritime industrial base, regulatory expertise, and a growing ecosystem of methane measurement and abatement technology providers, says the report.

It also points to increasing international momentum at the IMO, where global frameworks for methane emissions monitoring are beginning to emerge.

The technologies exist and the industrial capability is in place. What is needed now, the report concludes, is a smart, technology-centric policy framework to accelerate large scale deployment.