Nakilat commences construction of six new vessels

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), a global leader in LNG shipping and maritime transportation, has celebrated a significant milestone with the steel cutting ceremony marking the commencement of construction of six gas carriers at HD Hyundai Samho (HSHI) shipyard in South Korea. This milestone is part of Nakilat’s strategic fleet expansion, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the growing demand for safe and efficient gas transportation.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Nakilat, HD Hyundai Samho, along with distinguished guests, who witnessed the official commencement of construction for two cutting-edge LNG carriers and four modern LPG/ammonia gas carriers. The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174 000 m3, and the LPG carriers, with a capacity of 88 000 m3 each, are scheduled for delivery between 2026 – 2027.

Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Nakilat, stated: “This milestone underscores Nakilat’s dedication to expanding its world-class fleet and supporting Qatar’s leadership in global gas supply. Our investment in these advanced vessels highlights our dedicated focus on operational excellence, sustainability, and the adoption of cutting-edge maritime technologies, enabling us to provide innovative and flexible shipping solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global energy shipping sector.”

The new vessels will feature state-of-the-art propulsion systems and fuel-efficient technologies, aligning with the company’s commitment to eco-conscious shipping solutions. By integrating the latest advancements in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, Nakilat remains committed to playing a pivotal role in LNG and LPG transportation, contributing to the evolving energy landscape while upholding the highest standards of safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility.