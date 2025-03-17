Capital Gas Ship Management registers Asklipios

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has completed the registration process of the LNG carrier Asklipios (ΑΣΚΛΗΠΙΟΣ) to the Greek registry. LNG carrier Asklipios is now sailing around the world flying the Greek flag.

The Asklipios is a 81 451 DWT, eco-type LNG carrier, built in 2021 by Hyundai Heavy Industries, in South Korea. With a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (excess 99%).

The change of flag on the Asklipios took place at the port of Milford Haven (South Hook LNG Terminal), in the UK, in the presence of the Maritime Attaché of London, Captain of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Aikaterini Stamou.