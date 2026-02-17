GTT receives order for LNG carrier tank design

GTT has received, in 1Q26, an order from the Jiangnan shipyard for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of Shandong Marine Energy, the shipowner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 175 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between 3Q28 and 4Q29.