Anthony Veder provides shuttling service for Deutsche ReGas floating LNG terminal

Anthony Veder has committed three LNG carriers to Deutsche ReGas for their new floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany, and took a participation in the same terminal. The FSRU, serving as terminal, was officially launched 14 January 2023.

Jan Valkier, CEO Anthony Veder, said: ‘We are proud that we have been selected by Deutsche ReGas for supporting in their floating LNG terminal. As an integrated shipowner with extensive experience in ship to ship operations worldwide we are looking forward to collaborating with all parties involved to successfully bringing LNG via this new distribution route to Germany.”

With three 10 000 billion m3 multi-purpose gas carriers the Anthony Veder vessels will serve as a shuttle, loading LNG at the FSU and discharging at the FSRU in the small port of Lubmin.

This operation with be performed with the following LNG carriers from the fleet: Coral Furcata, Coral Favia, and Coral Fraseri.

To further strengthen and expand our activities Anthony Veder has taken a minority share in the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal.