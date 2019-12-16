ClassNK certifies cyber security management system

ClassNK has announced that it has certified the cyber security management system (CSMS) of NYK Group subsidiary NYK LNG Shipmanagement Ltd, and the PACIFIC MIMOSA LNG carrier that it manages.

According to the statement, this is the first CSMS certified by the classification society.

In March 2019, ClassNK released its ‘Cyber Security Management System for Ships’, which provides guidance on ensuring, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving the cyber security management system of companies and ships with the goal of safe navigation. ClassNK claims that this includes management measures regarding protection against cyber risks in not only the navigation stage, but also in the construction/design stage of ships.

The CSMS certification inspection confirms information regarding the CSMS developed for both the company and the ship, and assesses cyber security policies, risk assessment, and more in line with the standards established by the society. In this specific inspection, the CSMS of NYK LNG Shipmanagement Ltd and PACIFIC MIMOSA were confirmed to be in line with ClassNK’s standards, allowing the society to issue certification.