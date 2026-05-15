BW LNG announces newbuild order

BW LNG has ordered two additional LNG newbuildings from HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd, scheduled for delivery in 2Q29 and 3Q29. This follows the company’s earlier order for two newbuildings in November 2025, scheduled for delivery in 4Q28. Together, the four sister vessels represent the next generation design of efficient LNG shipping.

The vessels will feature the industry’s first large scale three-tank design in LNG, offering increased cargo capacity and lower boil-off, whilst maintaining full operational flexibility. BW LNG has worked with GTT and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on the three-tank design to ensure it meets and even surpasses required standards.

The vessels are designed to deliver highly competitive unit freight cost with greater flexibility to meet evolving global LNG market requirements. The sister vessels will be equipped with the latest energy-efficient technologies, including XDF 2.2 propulsion with VCR, shaft generators and a full reliquefaction system, enabling the lowest fuel consumption and emissions in the market.

This repeat order reflects our continued commitment to providing safe, reliable and sustainable energy transportation in support of a lower-carbon future.