  3. 15 Feb 24
Titan marks UK bunkering debut

Published by , Editorial Assistant
LNG Industry,

Titan marked its debut in the UK with the recent bunker operation in Dundee, Scotland. On February 1st, the company’s chartered LNG carrier, 'Alice Cosulich,' delivered 345 t of LNG to the vessel 'Living Stone' from the renowned DEME Group.

The collaboration between the parties involved, including the Dundee port authorities, played a pivotal role in the success of this delivery. This venture establishes a foundation for future collaborations in the UK energy market.

