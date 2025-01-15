 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG Shipping
  3. 15 Jan 25
  4. MOL and JERA sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

MOL and JERA sign long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has signed a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with a vessel operation management company funded by JERA Co., Inc.

This is the eighth contract for LNG carrier signed with JERA. The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026. It will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for JERA.

Through this long-term charter contract, MOL will contribute to the realisation of a stable supply of LNG in partnership with JERA.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/15012025/mol-and-jera-sign-long-term-charter-deal-for-newbuilding-lng-carrier/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news New-build LNG news