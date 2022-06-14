Avenir LNG and Destination Gotland sign LNG bunkering agreement

Avenir LNG Limited has announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Avenir Marine Limited, has entered into a three-year LNG bunkering supply agreement (SPA) with Destination Gotland AB for the supply of up to 40 000 tpy of LNG as marine fuel for the vessels M/S Gotland and M/S Visby.

Avenir Marine has been established to focus on providing competitive and flexible supply solutions for LNG and bioLNG as a marine fuel. Under the agreement, Avenir Marine will deliver LNG to both M/S Gotland and M/S Visby via ship-to-ship transfer in Visby, Sweden, using the Avenir Ascension, the company’s 7500 m3 LNG bunker vessel which was delivered earlier this year. The first bunker delivery under this new agreement was successfully conducted on 8 June 2022 and deliveries will continue through to 2Q25.

Commenting on the deal, Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG Limited, said “We are delighted to have entered into this agreement with Destination Gotland who have been a pioneer in the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel since 2018. In the coming months we will continue to expand our operations across the Baltic Sea.We look forward to building this long-term partnership with Destination Gotland and for many safe and reliable deliveries going forward.

Marcus Risberg, CEO of Destination Gotland commenting on the recently signed agreement, stated: “We appreciate Avenir Marine establishing operations in the Baltic Sea area providing new opportunities for LNG and bioLNG bunkering using their recently delivered bunker vessel. Following the first successful bunker deliveries during the past days we look forward to develop a long-lasting partnership with Avenir Marine.”