MOL to participate in the MAMII

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) has announced it will join the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), tasked with reducing methane emissions across the maritime industry in the world. The initiative, led by Safetytech Accelerator, is a non-profit established by Lloyd's Register and the Lloyd's Register Foundation.

MAMII was formed in September 2022 and currently 14 companies have joined. MAMII is to identify, accelerate, and advocate technology solutions to measure and manage methane emissions activity in the maritime industry, aiming to minimise the environmental impact of methane slip in shipping through collaboration among participating companies, including to survey the institutional and industry regulatory requirements on methane emissions, to explore the current technology and practice landscape for methane monitoring, reporting, and verification on board and for methane abatement on board and to build on experience and knowledge sharing in the area of the LNG supply chain.

Compared with conventional marine heavy fuel oils, LNG (mainly methane) fuel is widely understood to generate about 25% less carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Hence the accelerating deployment of LNG-fuelled vessels as an effective way of contributing from right now to the low-carbonisation of ship operations. On the other hand, that environmental benefits with CO 2 reduction effect of using LNG could is partially negated due to any methane released to the atmosphere (methane slip) in the process of using LNG fuel.

Through this activity in MAMII, MOL aims to minimise the environmental impact of methane slip in shipping whilst aiding to the transition to further low and decarbonisation of LNG-fuelled vessels.

In addition to participating in MAMII, MOL is working with other partners on a technology development project aimed at significantly reducing methane slip on LNG-fuelled vessels by utilising catalysts and improving engine's combustion process and the world's first methane oxidation catalyst system has received approval in principle. This factory test will be commenced from the middle of 2023 and onboard trial will be conducted from 2H24 to the end of 2026, verifying this design concept in the actual vessel. MOL is also taking initiatives aimed at early introduction of the use of bio-methane and synthetic-methane for the further low and decarbonisation of LNG-fuelled vessels.