NYK welcomes new LNG-powered PCTC to its fleet
LNG Industry,
NYK took delivery of the LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Sweet Pea Leader at Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., a member of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group. The vessel had been ordered by NYK from Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. and is NYK's seventh LNG-fuelled PCTC. NYK will introduce a total of 20 new LNG-fuelled PCTCs by 2028 as a bridge-solution to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses.
The vessel has a gross-tonnage of 77 644t, a length of 199.9 m, a width of 38 m, and a loadable cargo of 7000 units.
Like NYK's other LNG-fuelled PCTCs, the vessel was named after flowers with the desire to realise and pass on a healthy global environment through environment-friendly transportation.
NYK has established Sail GREEN as the company’s brand to emphasise NYK's efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.). Completion of this vessel is an initiative of that brand.
