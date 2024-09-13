MOL and Chevron to explore wind-assisted LNG carrier

As part of their ongoing commitment to lower the carbon intensity of their operations, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and Chevron Shipping Company LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., have announced an agreement to install Wind Challenger, a hard sail wind-assisted ship propulsion system developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding together to a newbuild LNG carrier under long term charter from MOL Encean Pte. Ltd (MOL's 100% indirectly owned subsidiary) to Chevron Asia Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. This vessel will mark the world's first LNG carrier equipped with wind-assisted ship propulsion systems.

The vessel is under construction at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. and is scheduled for delivery in 2026. In August 2024, MOL obtained an approval in principle (AiP) by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Class NK) – a first for an LNG carrier with a wind-assisted ship propulsion system. The Chevron chartered vessel will be the first application.

Wind Challenger will help reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions by using its unique telescopic sails.

In addition to the robust design of Wind Challenger itself, additional safety measures include a fully enclosed navigation bridge and a lookout station on the vessel's fore deck to further enhances visibility.

For tradability, the installation position of the Wind Challenger aims to minimize impact on the existing design of membrane type LNG carriers. It will enable the retention of the existing mooring arrangement unchanged and thereby minimize impacts on ship shore compatibility, together with limited impact on the vessel's windage area.“We're proud of partner with MOL in Wind Challenger's industry-first LNG installation,” said Barbara Pickering, President of Chevron Shipping Company. “This is another example of using novel approaches in hard-to-abate sectors to reduce carbon intensity in our LNG fleet.”

Takeshi Hashimoto, President and CEO of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines., added: “With the understanding and cooperation of Chevron, we are delighted to be able to extend the Wind Challenger project to LNG carriers in addition to the two delivered Wind Challenger-equipped bulkers and other ongoing projects. Achieving GHG reduction in the maritime transport of LNG, which is increasingly in demand worldwide as a transition fuel, is a very important mission for us.”