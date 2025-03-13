Nakilat celebrates steel cutting of eight new LNG carriers

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has marked a significant milestone with the steel cutting ceremony for eight of its new LNG carriers at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in the Republic of Korea. These vessels are part of Qatar’s historic LNG fleet expansion project, aimed at meeting the maritime transport needs of the LNG sector.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Nakilat, Hanwha Ocean, and international financial institutions, signifying the commencement of the construction phase for these advanced vessels. Fully owned by Nakilat, each vessel has a capacity of 174 000 m3, and will be chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements.

Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Nakilat, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with QatarEnergy and Hanwha Ocean. The start of construction marks a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for LNG transportation through a world-class fleet. These vessels incorporate the latest advanced technologies, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and higher reliability while adhering to global environmental standards. As we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in shipping and maritime services, we remain focused on delivering excellence.”

In February 2024, Nakilat signed agreements with QatarEnergy to charter and operate 25 conventional-size LNG carriers, making Nakilat both the owner and operator of these modern vessels, and reinforcing the company’s standing as a leading global LNG shipping company.

The new LNG carriers will feature cutting-edge designs and innovative technologies, underscoring Nakilat’s commitment to the highest safety standards, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability. This milestone is a pivotal step in strengthening Nakilat’s capabilities as it continues to play a key role in meeting the global demand for LNG transportation.