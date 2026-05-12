Svanehøj acquires H&K Services B.V.

The marine pump specialist, Svanehøj, further expands its marine service and aftersales business in the Benelux region by acquiring H&K Services B.V., a Dutch company specialising in the service and repair of marine fuel and cargo gas pumps. H&K Services will operate under the Svanehøj EPS name from its current location in Stellendam, the Netherlands, close to Svanehøj’s regional service site in Oud Gastel. The transaction closed on 1 May 2026.

In recent years, Svanehøj has made significant investments in a global service and aftersales network, strengthening proximity to customers and ensuring fast, proactive support worldwide. Now, the expansion continues with the acquisition of H&K Services, a company with decades of experience in measurement, control, and technical services for industrial and maritime applications. H&K Services is an established specialist in Svanehøj’s deepwell pump solutions with strong shipowner and shipyard relationships.

“H&K Services brings strong expertise in cargo and fuel gas pumps, including in-depth knowledge of Svanehoj deepwell products, and they already have a deep understanding of the technology, applications, and the customers we serve,” said Søren Kringeholt Nielsen, Group CEO, Svanehøj.

The acquisition of H&K Services follows last year’s acquisition of European Pumps Services (EPS) B.V. in Oud Gastel, now serving as Svanehøj’s main service hub in Benelux. As the official distributor and service provider for two other major ITT brands, Bornemann and Goulds Pumps, Svanehøj EPS delivers turn-key solutions, backed by in-house engineering and project management capabilities.

“With this acquisition, we further strengthen our presence and capabilities in a key hub for international shipping. We see significant potential to expand our service and repair activities for gas pumps in the region, and H&K Services will sup-port this through its specialist expertise, local presence, and strong customer relationships,” Søren Kringelholt Nielsen added.

The transaction follows a period of constructive dialogue between Svanehøj and H&K Services, resulting in an agreement benefitting both parties. The H&K business will be integrated directly into Svanehøj EPS, led by Managing Director Frank Hansen, while remaining at its current location in Stellendam, 50 km northwest of the main EPS site, to continue servicing large pumps for overhaul. Founder John Huizer will continue as Technical Manager at Svanehøj EPS, while co-owner Bert De Korte plans to retire.

“H&K’s engineers have deep technical expertise in both Svanehøj pumps and other marine pump brands. They will strengthen our pump service business and help us meet growing demand for maintenance and repair services from both new and existing customers. At the same time, the acquisition adds valuable workshop capacity at a time of very high activity,” commented Frank Hansen.

The Benelux region is a key maritime and energy market in Europe, with natural gas playing an increasingly important role, particularly in the Netherlands. At the same time, the global LNG carrier fleet has more than doubled over the past decade to exceed 800 vessels, while the number of LNG-fuelled vessels has grown to more than 600 ships in operation today, reflecting a broader shift towards cleaner marine fuels. This development is contributing to increased activity and demand for service and maintenance of gas pumps and related equipment, with Svanehøj well positioned to support this development through its integrated network of service hubs in Denmark, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Dubai.