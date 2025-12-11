ADNOC L&S takes delivery of fourth new-build LNG carrier

ADNOC Logistics & Services plc, a global leader in integrated maritime energy logistics, has taken delivery of Al Sadaf, the fourth of six new-build LNG carriers from the Jiangnan Shipyard in China. The next-generation LNG carrier has been delivered on schedule and will immediately depart on its first commercial mission.

The delivery of Al Sadaf advances ADNOC L&S’s multi-billion-dollar fleet renewal and capacity expansion programme, bringing additional capability into operation.

The delivery ceremony for Al Sadaf was attended by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, and Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, who as ‘godmother’ of the vessel, performed the naming ceremony.

Al Masabi said: “The delivery of Al Sadaf demonstrates ADNOC L&S’s disciplined execution of our fleet renewal and expansion program. Each addition to our next-generation fleet strengthens our ability to capture new growth opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver value to our shareholders. At the same time, we advance our commitment to lower-carbon maritime logistics.”

Al Nuaimi added: “ADNOC Gas is proud to work alongside ADNOC L&S on the delivery of Al Sadaf, a next-generation LNG carrier that reflects our shared commitment to growth and operational excellence. This strong alignment is reinforced by the ongoing LNG berth upgrade project at Das island, which increases berth capacity to accommodate larger LNG carriers of up to 180 000 m3 – enabling greater export flexibility, strengthening our ability to meet customer commitments, optimising shipping operations, and driving enhanced commercial value.”

Al Sadaf has a capacity of 175 000 m3, and is equipped with advanced energy-efficient technologies, including two new-generation LNG dual-fuel main engines. The vessel is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared to earlier models.

The remaining two LNG carriers on order from Jiangnan Shipyard will be delivered during 1H26. These additions form part of ADNOC L&S’s broader new-build programme, which additionally includes nine very large ethane carriers (VLECs) and four very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) from the Shanghai-based shipyard.