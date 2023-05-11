SWS names Anglo American bulk carrier duo

On 9 May 2023, two 190 000 t dual-fuel bulk carriers built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd were named Ubuntu Humanity and Ubuntu Empathy. Ubantu Resonance was also successfully signed and delivered – the eighth ship delivered this year.

Anik Michaud, Head of Corporate Public Relations and Sustainability, Anglo American; Audrey Ng, Director of Human Resources, Anglo American Marketing; Rod Elliott, General Manager, Coal and Marine, Anglo American Marketing, UK; Mark Andy, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General in Shanghai; Peng Jiesi, Counselor of the Australian Embassy in China; Peter Lai, Shipping Director of Anglo American plc Marketing Company; Debra Drake, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo American plc Marketing Company, Anglo American plc Government and International; Yang Klevett, Policy Director; Fu Wu, President and Chief Rpresentative of Anglo American plc China; Andy Case, CEO of Clarksons; Chen Keng, Global Vice President of Det; Norske Veritas, General Manager of the southern region of Greater China; Chi Chao, Deputy General Manager of the Shipping Leasing Department of Silver Financial Leasing Co., Ltd; Wu Aijun, Deputy General Manager of China State Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd; Chen Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Par-ty Committee, General Manager; and Zhang Wei, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd attended the naming and delivery ceremony. Li Zhizhong, Production Director of Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, presided over the ceremony.

Elliott, Chao, Aijun, and Wei signed the delivery documents on behalf of all parties.

The namers, Michaud and Wu, named the new ship respectively, and jointly cut the ribbon for the unveiling of the double wheel.

Gang expressed his sincere respect to all partners for their strong support and co-operation. The series of capesize bulk carriers developed by Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding have long served the green shipping business of Anglo American plc. The new ship named is an important achievement of the deepening cooperation between the two parties, and has played an important role in consolidating the core competitiveness and market leading position of both parties. Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will carry out more in-depth cooperation with Anglo American and other parties in the field of decarbonised shipping, and jointly achieve new development on the road to carbon reduction.

Elliot expressed his gratitude to Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and all parties for their full support and unremitting efforts, fully affirmed the safety, low-carbon, high-quality characteristics of Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding's ship products, and highly appreciated Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding construction mode and efficiency. In the process of co-operation in the series of ship projects, he felt the professionalism and high-quality construction level of Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. He looked forward to working hand in hand with Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding to achieve a win-win situation of the integrated development of green shipping and green shipbuilding.

Also participating in the naming and delivery ceremony are representatives from Sino-British Ship Management, China Shougang International Trade Engineering Co., Ltd, WF&W Law Firm, Confederation of British Industry and Commerce, China Baowu, China Mineral Resources Group Co., Ltd, Shell, and Greek MDM Shipping , Yumin Shipping, CITIC Metal, Bureau Veritas, Hunan Hualing Iron and Steel, Edward Consulting Company and other units and heads of relevant departments of Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.