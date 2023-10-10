Everimpact and Green Instruments selected for evaluation by MAMII

Safetytech Accelerator, in collaboration with CoolCo, MOL, and Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, has chosen Green Instruments and Everimpact as the first two technology providers to be evaluated by the flagship Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), set up to tackle the challenge of measuring methane emissions from combustion onboard ships.

Launched in September 2022 and led by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII brings together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector. It currently has 16 leading shipping companies as Anchor Partners.

Safetytech Accelerator evaluated more than 80 methane measurement technology companies and initially selected 12 to join their technology ecosystem. From this co-hort, Everimpact and Green Instruments have been the first invited to join an evaluation phase which includes feasibility studies and pilots in partnership with MAMII Anchor Partners CoolCo, MOL, and Shell.

In its first year, MAMII has focused on identifying and evaluating new technologies to monitor and reduce methane emissions from LNG-fuelled vessels, with a particular emphasis on measuring unburned methane in the exhaust stack, known as 'methane slip'. Once these solutions are validated, the initiative will seek to encourage adoption by shipping companies.

Green Instruments is a global organisation headquartered in Denmark, specialising in cutting-edge measurement and analysis technologies for both marine and land-based industries. Their G7000 CEMS is known for its sulfur oxide and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) monitoring capabilities for scrubber applications. The solution has not only proven its resilience in the harshest maritime conditions but also boasts a global service network, ensuring support reaches every corner of the world.

The upcoming G7200 is set to elevate user-friendliness and serviceability even further. With its modular design, it unlocks a multitude of options for monitoring a wide array of gases.

“We are thrilled to be selected amongst the industry providers and look forward to participating in this work that fall so much in line with the vision of our company. The decarbonisation transition relies on facts and not assumptions, hence it is imperative that we start to actually measure ship emissions and collect accurate and concrete data. Why not leverage the technology that is readily available so that everyone can have a more accurate picture when discussing ship emissions – a practice which has been in place on land for many years,” said Casper Nørgaard Jensen, Sales Manager.

Everimpact started its journey as a real-time GHG monitoring platform for cities using satellites, sensors, and artificial intelligence. It has partnered with Mitsubishi and Wilhelmsen to launch a sensor-based continuous emissions measurement system (CEMS) for ships, which is already implemented on a Mitsubishi vessel. Everimpact offers a gas analyser and platform measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – methane, CO 2 , carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide – from exhaust stacks in real time. The solution uses a cabinet that is safely deployed away from the stack yet connected via a heated sample line.

“We’re excited that our continuous emissions measurement system, already used to measure fuel emissions from the exhaust stacks of ships, is being evaluated to track methane slip. Joining forces with MAMII will get us one step further on our mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping with better data,” added Mathieu Carlier, CEO and Founder.

Tatsuya Gamoh (Manager) from MOL, commented: “We emphasise a collaboration in MAMII regarding with GHG monitoring and emission saving. We are pleased to join these technology firms because the pursuit of GHG measuring technology is the one of key point for us. Safetytech Accelerator is giving a quite significant opportunity for collaboration. We would like to appreciate all of groups and cooperate them even more.”

Fredrik Meltzer (Head of Strategic Initiatives) from CoolCo, stated: “We look for-ward to testing and validating the new methane analyser from Green Instruments. The data from this initiative will enable us to move beyond reliance on broad estimates and instead tackle the challenges of methane emissions from the basis of actual, vessel-specific measurements, in line with the Fuel EU Maritime Initiative.”

Nadia Echchihab, Head of Innovation Programmes at Safetytech Accelerator, concluded: “We take pride in supporting our MAMII Anchor Partners in the identification and testing of innovative solutions capable of accurately and continuously measuring methane emissions from exhaust stacks. The technology companies involved in this endeavour are confronted with a multitude of challenges, including adapting their technology for the demanding maritime environment and achieving a price point that is viable for shipowners and operators. MAMII is bridging this gap by fostering collaboration between industry and technology firms, facilitating joint efforts through feasibility studies and pilots that will yield valuable insights and proof points to be shared with other members of the initiative.”