MOL signs agreement with TLT to install wind-assisted propulsion system to LNG carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) has signed an agreement with Tokyo LNG Tanker Co. Ltd (TLT) to install two Wind Challenger wind-assisted ship propulsion systems, developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, on a new-build LNG carrier under a long-term charter to TLT.

This is the world’s second Wind Challenger to be installed on an LNG carrier. Two bulk carriers equipped with the system have already been delivered and seven more are scheduled for delivery. One of the features of the Wind Challenger is its telescopic sail, which helps reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

As the world’s largest owner of LNG carriers, MOL remains committed to promoting a decarbonised society. Through efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of LNG ocean transport, the company is addressing the increasing global demand with sustainable approaches.