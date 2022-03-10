TotalEnergies charters first LNG-powered VLCC

In line with its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in maritime transport, TotalEnergies charters its first new-build LNG-powered very large crude carrier (VLCC), Eagle Valence, under a long-term chartering agreement with ship-owner AET. The ship is joining TotalEnergies’ time charter fleet, and the sister ship currently under construction is expected to be delivered in 2Q22.

Attending the naming ceremony, Luc Gillet, Senior Vice President, Shipping at TotalEnergies, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Eagle Valence to TotalEnergies’ time-chartered fleet. The Eagle Valence is the first of a broader programme of six new-build tankers designed with LNG dual-fuel propulsion and the latest technologies to provide best-in-class levels of GHG emissions and performance.

“This first LNG-powered vessel is a key component of our strategy to reduce the emissions generated during the transportation of our product to our customers. We look forward to receiving five additional LNG-powered ships between 2022 and 2023. LNG as a marine fuel remains the best immediately available solution for reducing our shipping carbon footprint.”

The Eagle Valence will leverage the LNG bunkering network of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities, for their supply of LNG marine fuel.”