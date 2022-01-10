Steel cutting ceremony held for LNG carrier

On 24 December 2021, a steel cutting ceremony took place at Zvezda shipbuilding complex (Primorsky region, Russia) for an Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier ordered for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

This is the sixth vessel in a series of 15 LNG carriers. She is owned by SMART LNG, a joint venture between Sovcomflot and NOVATEK.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2024. The steel has been cut in line with the contractual schedule.

Vessels of the new series are designed for year-round LNG transportation along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), including its eastern sector. They are assigned Arc7 ice class and will have increased icebreaking capabilities and manoeuvrability in ice compared with the first generation of Arctic LNG carriers. The delivery of these new vessels will help facilitate the growth of cargo traffic along the NSR.

The new series of gas carriers are 300 m long, 48.8 m wide, and will have a cargo capacity of 172 600 m3. The propulsion system includes three azimuth propulsion units, with a total capacity of 45 MW.

All 15 vessels will operate under the Russian flag.