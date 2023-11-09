Seaside LNG and Carnival Corporation enter bunkering agreement

Seaside LNG and Carnival Corporation & plc have entered into a term bunkering agreement to fuel the first LNG propelled cruise ship to call Galveston, Texas its homeport, the Carnival JubileeTM. This marks a significant milestone for Seaside and Carnival Corporation by working closely together to create an LNG supply chain in a new region of the United States.

Seaside’s barge, the Clean Jacksonville, will move from Jacksonville, Florida to operate out of Galveston and serve the Texas Gulf Coast with its first LNG delivery to the Carnival Jubilee in December 2023. Through the assistance of the Port of Galveston, Seaside aligned all stakeholders to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place to begin the operation this winter.

Initially, the LNG supply will be trucked from inland locations and then loaded onto Seaside’s LNG barge. Seaside and Carnival Corporation will continue to work together to provide direct access to a marine facility for the most efficient long-term supply solution.

“LNG delivers immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions and is the best available market-ready fuel to help cut ship emissions now – so Carnival Corporation is investing in LNG-powered vessels as part of our ambition to achieve net-zero carbon ship operations by 2050,” said Tom Strang, Senior Vice President of Maritime Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc.