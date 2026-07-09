Sempra Infrastructure’s ECA LNG Phase 1 exports first LNG cargo

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, has announced that the ECA LNG Phase 1 project in Ensenada, Mexico, has loaded and shipped its first cargo of LNG, an important milestone toward full commercial operations.

“At a time of increased uncertainty in the global LNG trade, we are excited to begin shipping a new and reliable source of natural gas from North America’s Pacific Coast to customers around the globe,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra In-frastructure. “This achievement underscores the exceptional talent of the entire ECA LNG Phase 1 team and our company’s steadfast commitment to safe and strong project execution.”

“The start-up of ECA LNG, whose strategic location provides privileged access to Asian markets, strengthens the quality of our integrated LNG portfolio in North America. TotalEnergies is pleased to contribute to the project’s ramp-up by exporting its first LNG cargoes,” added Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Once the facility begins commercial operations, ECA LNG Phase 1 will be the first LNG liquefaction facility on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Due to its strategic location, it creates a competitive advantage for shippers from the facility, who have the unique ability to export US natural gas to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets through the shortest shipping route, thus reducing transportation times, costs, and uncertainty while providing customers with greater access to competitively priced US natural gas.

ECA LNG Phase 1 is a joint venture with TotalEnergies and consists of a single liquefaction train with nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tpy of LNG. The project is supported by long-term sale and purchase agreements with TotalEner-gies and Mitsui & Co.

The project is expected to reach substantial completion in the summer of 2026, with sales under long-term sale and purchase agreements commencing shortly thereafter, when the facility begins commercial operations. A second and significantly larger phase is also under active development at the same site.