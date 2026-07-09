Hanwha employs TMC for LNG carrier compressors

South Korean shipbuilder, Hanwha Ocean, has contracted TMC Compressors to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to two LNG carriers being constructed for an undisclosed Greek shipowner.

The marine compressed air system from TMC will include both service and control air compressors. The compressors are based on TMC’s own design, which is made solely for marine and offshore use.

“Reliability and energy efficiency is key for this type of marine and offshore equipment. Our founding vision was to develop a powerful compressor system that would be durable and easy to maintain and keep client OPEX at a minimum. This will be applied to these compressors too,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

The marine compressed air systems will be installed on board two newbuild 174 000 m3 LNG tankers that are being built by Hanwha Ocean.

“We have probably delivered similar equipment to a three-figure amount of 174 000 m3 LNG carriers in the past, but each newbuild project brings its own set of tests and challenges. We look forward to once again delivering according to Hanwha Ocean’s strict quality requirements,” added Tanum.

TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract with Hanwha Ocean.