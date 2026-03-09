GTT receives order from Samsung Heavy Industries for LNG carrier tank design
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT has received, in 1Q26, an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of one new LNG carrier on behalf of a European shipowner.
GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessel, which will provide a total capacity of 180 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.
Delivery of the vessel is expected in 2028.
