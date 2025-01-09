SHI picks TMC Compressors for 15 LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has contracted TMC Compressors to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to 15 LNG vessels the South Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed LNG shipping major.

TMC’s scope of supply consists of a complete marine compressed air system, including control and service air compressors, to each of the 15 vessels, which will be chartered by a national energy company.

“Our marine compressors are designed with energy efficiency and ease of maintenance in mind. The vessel crew can easily maintain the compressors themselves, even while at sea. This lifecycle cost-friendly approach is increasingly being favoured by both yards and shipowners, as this large contract is a great example of,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

TMC will manufacture the equipment at one of its European sites. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract but admits that it is a large con-tract for the company.

“Compressors to 15 vessels is a substantial delivery. However, we are highly familiar with SHI’s stringent requirements, so we expect a smooth delivery process,” added Tanum.

In August 2024, TMC announced a contract with HD Hyundai Heavy Indus-tries to deliver a marine compressed air system to 17 newbuild LNG carriers that are destined to go into operation for the same national energy company.