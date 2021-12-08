QatarEnergy and GEG sign sale and purchase agreement

QatarEnergy has announced that its LNG producing affiliate, Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited, entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas Co. Ltd (GEG) for the supply of 1 million tpy of LNG to China over a 10-year period starting in 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy said, “We are pleased to enter into this long-term supply agreement with Guangdong Energy Group and look forward to establishing a successful and mutually rewarding relationship. This agreement further demonstrates our commitment to continue to be a trusted and reliable energy partner for the People’s Republic of China.”

His Excellency expressed his thanks to Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, the CEO of Qatargas, and the working teams from both sides for the successful conclusion of this new long-term LNG supply agreement.

Deliveries of LNG under the SPA will utilise Qatar’s fleet of conventional, Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG vessels, allowing GEG to receive LNG primarily at the Dapeng and Zhuhai LNG Receiving Terminals.