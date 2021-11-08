Gaslog selects Wärtsilä for LNG carrier optimised maintenance

The technology group Wärtsilä’s Optimised Maintenance Agreement has been selected by Greek shipowner and operator Gaslog to cover 10 of the company’s very large LNG carrier vessels. The agreement is designed to ensure certainty of operations with budgeted maintenance costs. It was signed in June 2021.



10 Gaslog LNG carrier vessels will benefit from being covered by a tailored Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement. Photo courtesy of Gaslog.

The tailored agreement covers the vessels’ twin two-stroke dual-fuel main engines, enabling them to benefit from the latest condition monitoring and asset diagnostic services. These include Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight solution and remote operational support capabilities. The Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance innovation utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to provide accurate and pro-active advice and recommendations. Together with Wärtsilä’s vast experience and deep in-house know-how, the system is able to promptly recognise performance deviations, should they occur, thus allowing timely corrective and mitigating actions to be taken, thereby increasing uptime. Furthermore, by ensuring efficient operations, emission levels are lowered.

Expert Insight is estimated to reduce unplanned maintenance by as much as 50%, and to deliver an up to 5% improvement in fuel efficiency, with a corresponding reduction in emissions. The service is delivered via Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centres strategically located around the world.

“To achieve optimal operational efficiency, we need to take advantage of the latest and most advanced technology. Wärtsilä’s Optimised Maintenance Agreement provides this. We have worked closely with the Wärtsilä team to create a customised agreement that addresses our main concerns and needs while providing an efficient means for us to manage both costs and risks,” says Kostas Karathanos, General Manager, Innovation & Technology at Gaslog.

“This agreement represents the smart way for ensuring the efficient maintenance of complex modern marine engines and related systems. By ensuring optimal engine efficiency, which in turn minimises emissions, it is also a valuable contributor to global efforts to decarbonise shipping,” says Rajeev Janardhan, Sales Manager, 2-stroke engine Lifecycle solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Optimised Maintenance Agreement is an important element within Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions offering, which is aimed at strengthening the business performance and competitiveness of its customers. The broad range of services that enable reliable and efficient vessel operations include 24/7 remote technical support, contract management, maintenance planning, and annual engine health audits. The planning and supply of spare parts required for engine overhauls is also included.